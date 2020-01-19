Five things to do this week

Noosa singer Taylor Moss will perform at Noosa’s Australia Day event on january 26. Photo: Warren Lynam

Australia Day

CELEBRATE all things Aussie with a family fun day at the Noosaville Lions Park at Noosa River on Sunday, January 26.

There will be live music, food and plenty of entertainment, plus breakfast from 7—10am with guest chef Peter Kuruvita.

The day starts with the Rotary Big Breakfast in the riverside park from 7-10am with guest chef Peter Kuruvita.

Entertainment all day on the River Stage features magic from Nickleby and live music from The Famos, Andrea Kirwin, The Lyrical, Daryl Murphy Band, Taylor Moss and more.

Sound Feast

FEAST your ears on this free, event at The J Noosa this Friday, January 24 at 6pm.

This month’s Sound Feast line-up includes Noosa’s own magician, Sean Tretheway, plus Brisbane based band Fat Picnic and Tango Rose.

There is hot food for sale and a full bar is available. All ages are welcome. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Bushfire fundraiser

EUMUNDI will host an Australia Day appeal event on Sunday, January 26.

From midday the Imperial Beer Garden will come alive for a big day of fundraising with free, live entertainment.

As well as fundraising through beer sales, all proceeds from their chicken wings will go to bushfire relief.

Art fun

Noosa Regional gallery is holding Art Adventures on Thursday, January 23 from 10.30—11.15am.

The program is designed for preschool-aged children and their parents/carers.

Cost is $5 and bookings essential at noosaregionalgallery.com.au/art-adventures.

New club

WHY not head along to the new Sunshine Beach Surf Club.

Finally open after an eight-month demolition and rebuild the new club boasts some of the best views on the Sunshine Coast.

They have a brand new menu and kids area too.