Five things to do this week

Garden walk

COME and discover the delights of the Noosa Hinterland with the friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens’ guided walk on Sunday, February 2.

It’s an easy hour-long walk where you’ll see what’s flowering or fruiting.

Meet at the main shelter at 8am. Wear comfortable shoes, hat, sunscreen and insect repellent. Bring water.

Ocean swim

THE Noosa Summer Swim Festival has a range of ocean swim distances for all abilities this weekend.

There are events from junior to the 5km Noosa Grand Prix where seasoned swimmers can push their limits alongside current Australian representative swimmers.

More at worldseriesswims. com.au/noosa-summer-swim.

Stories through stitches

THE Wallace House Quilters will share their stories and themselves in an “extraordinary” exhibition opening on January 31.

The WHQ have been stitching together since 1984 and each patchwork is a celebration of life with a story to tell.

Former Noosa Mayor Bob Abbott will open the exhibition at 5pm at Noosa Regional Gallery. Call 5329 6145 to RSVP.

The exhibition will run until March 8.

Meadery experience

NEED mead? If you’re heading to Pomona check out Queensland’s first meadery, Amrita Park.

They produce ‘honey wine’ from raw honey and exotic local fruits and their tasting room is open every Saturday from 11am–5pm. See amritaparkmeadery.com.au

Relax on the river

THE Noosa River’s calm waters are perfect for swimming, jet ski fun, kayaking, fishing, stand-up paddling and a variety of boat cruising options.

Why not pack a picnic and enjoy the day, sit back and watch the sunset or dine at Noosaville’s restaurants or bars.