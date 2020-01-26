Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QUILTS: The Wallace House Quilters are holding an exhibition to share their stories of life, love and laughter.
QUILTS: The Wallace House Quilters are holding an exhibition to share their stories of life, love and laughter.
News

Five things to do this week

26th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Garden walk

COME and discover the delights of the Noosa Hinterland with the friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens’ guided walk on Sunday, February 2.

It’s an easy hour-long walk where you’ll see what’s flowering or fruiting.

Meet at the main shelter at 8am. Wear comfortable shoes, hat, sunscreen and insect repellent. Bring water.

Ocean swim

THE Noosa Summer Swim Festival has a range of ocean swim distances for all abilities this weekend.

There are events from junior to the 5km Noosa Grand Prix where seasoned swimmers can push their limits alongside current Australian representative swimmers.

More at worldseriesswims. com.au/noosa-summer-swim.

Stories through stitches

THE Wallace House Quilters will share their stories and themselves in an “extraordinary” exhibition opening on January 31.

The WHQ have been stitching together since 1984 and each patchwork is a celebration of life with a story to tell.

Former Noosa Mayor Bob Abbott will open the exhibition at 5pm at Noosa Regional Gallery. Call 5329 6145 to RSVP.

The exhibition will run until March 8.

Meadery experience

NEED mead? If you’re heading to Pomona check out Queensland’s first meadery, Amrita Park.

They produce ‘honey wine’ from raw honey and exotic local fruits and their tasting room is open every Saturday from 11am–5pm. See amritaparkmeadery.com.au

Relax on the river

THE Noosa River’s calm waters are perfect for swimming, jet ski fun, kayaking, fishing, stand-up paddling and a variety of boat cruising options.

Why not pack a picnic and enjoy the day, sit back and watch the sunset or dine at Noosaville’s restaurants or bars.

five things to do noosa noosa events noosa school holidays things to do noosa whats on noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learn ‘best’ self defence skills for life

        Learn ‘best’ self defence skills for life

        News ‘I teach a skill set that is based on Army Unarmed Combat that train intuitive movements that are powerfully effective against attackers regardless of their size or...

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News See the full list of state road upgrades for this year

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...

        How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        premium_icon How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        News If you enjoyed a Bunnings sausage sizzle today, here’s how your money will go to...