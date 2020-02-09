Five things to do this week

Conrad Sewell will play in Noosa on February 15. Photo Steve Pohlner

Love is in the air

VALENTINE'S Day is this Friday and if you haven’t planned what to do with your special someone yet, don’t fear.

Why not book dinner at your favourite Noosa restaurant or take a romantic picnic and watch the sun set at Noosa River, Mt Tinbeerwah or Noosa Lookout. Some locals restaurants and venue also have special events.

Dance against DV

ONE Billion Rising Noosa will rise and dance on Friday, February 14 to say no to violence against women.

Now in its eighth year, the theme for 2020 is Rise the Vibration

Everyone is invited to the free dance at 5pm in front of Noosa Heads Surf Club.

Aussie music star

Australian music singer/songwriter Conrad Sewell is heading to Noosa this Saturday, February 15.

Known for hits songs Start Again, Hold Me Up and Healing Hands, the ARIA Award-winning artist will play at the Villa Noosa’s V Room as part of his Big World tour.

Tickets available via Oztix.

Ocean’s alive

THE International Ocean Film Tour is the ultimate film event for all ocean lovers at is heading to Noosa Cinema from Wednesday, February 12.

This year’s program consists of six short films packed with the most inspiring short films from the seven seas and the best water sports action of the year.

Limited sessions, visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

Love ya Dub

Noosa’s VW show is back for 2020 with Love ya Dub weekend kicking off on Friday, February 14.

Cooroy will host the opening party on the Friday with a Road cruise from Noosa to the Hinterland on Saturday. Habitat Noosa will also host a dinner on Saturday, with show day happening on Sunday.

Full events and tickets at loveyadub.com.au.