Five things to do this week

Festival of Surfing

THE World Surfaris Noosa Festival of Surfing kicks off this Saturday, February 22. It’s nine days of beautiful waves, boards, beaches and surfing with the WSL Pro surfers to take to the water at First Point early on Saturday morning. For full list of events visit www.noosafestivalofsurfing.com.

Twilight markets

JOIN the locals under the palms in Arcadia St for Noosa Junction Twilight Markets. There’s live music, street food, artisan stalls and a pop bar with happy hour prices all night. The markets are on from 5—9pm this Friday, February 21.

Retro replays

NOOSA Art’s Theatre’s One Act Playwriting Festival is into its 43rd year, and as part of the theatre’s 50th birthday celebrations, three of the most loved plays from the past will be staged afresh as part of Retro Replays. Nancy Cato’s Travellers Through The Night, John Cundall’s The Eulogy and Debra Chalmers’ Here’s The Thing are all award-winning plays and are sure to be crowd pleasers. Retro Replays is on until February 22. Tickets at www.noosaartstheatre.org.au.

Celebrating women in art

FOUR new exhibitions, all by female artists, will open on Saturday, February 22 at 4pm at Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre. The exhibition showcases 11 local female artists with very different practises and will coincide with International Women’s Week. Noosa MP Sandy Bolton will be opening the event.

Feast for the ears

SOUND Feast is happening again this Wednesday February 19 at The J Noosa from 6pm.

This fantastic concert is free and a great opportunity to enjoy quality performances and connect with other music lovers in a friendly venue that has a warm and welcoming vibe.

The line-up for Wednesday features Alisha Todd, Rob Longstaff, JC & The Tree and The Lyrical.