Peregian Originals is on this Sunday.
News

Five things to do this week

2nd Mar 2020 1:00 PM

Sunday session

PEREGIAN Originals is on again this Sunday, March 8 from 1—5pm. Bring the whole family and a picnic blanket along for an afternoon of cool tunes on the grass outside the Peregian Beach Surf Club. The event in now in its 20th year.

Celebrate women

ZONTA Noosa’s International Women’s Day breakfast will be held at 8am on Sunday, March 8 at The Boathouse in Noosaville. This year’s speaker will be Sandy Bolton MP. International Women’s day is a day when women are recognised for their achievements. All welcome to join. Bookings at: www.trybooking.com/BHWAI

Blues and Brews

MARK Saturday, March 7 in your diary for Blues & Brews – a night of rocking blues and tasty brews in The Brewery at the Imperial Hotel Eumundi, from 5pm til late. The line-up will include The Venture, Palomino III, Marshall & The Fro and headliners Mason Rack Band hit the stage, and the Craft Beer Bar is sure to keep you and your tastebuds dancing.

Skating fun

Put your skates on for Adult Roller Skating at Noosa Leisure Centre this Saturday, March 7 from 3—5pm. Gather your friends and enjoy an afternoon of old-fashioned fun with music and cafe/bra available. Cost is $12, skates available to hire for $8. More information on 5329 6550 18+ event.

Woven secrets

WHAT better time than International Women’s Week is it to hear inspiring stories?

WINDO Inc will present Woven Secrets at the J Noosa on Tuesday, March 10 at 6.30pm.

Hear fact – not fiction – about the refugee situation and become engaged at a heart level with women who work tirelessly on the front line and see in action inspirational outcomes for women by women. Tickets at thej.com.au and includes canapes and a drink.

Noosa News

