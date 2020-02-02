Menu
Blush Opera is coming to The J Noosa.
News

Five things to this week

2nd Feb 2020 2:00 PM

International cricket action

SEE some of the world’s best women cricketers in Noosa as the Pakistan and West Indies female cricket teams settle in the lead-up to the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. Queensland Cricket will host free clinics for kids and adults alongside the players on Wednesday, February 5 at Tewantin Noosa Cricket Club grounds. The women’s teams play on February 7, 9 and 11.

Sunday session

PEREGIAN Originals is on again this Sunday, February 2 from 1—5pm. Bring the whole family and a picnic blanket along for an afternoon of cool tunes on the grass outside the Peregian Beach Surf Club. The event in now in its 20th year.

Fire fundraiser

NOOSA Music Society is teaming up with Blush Opera to present Big Voices and Big Banging, an operatic bushfire relief fundraiser concert.

Enjoy the well known arias we all love, as well as a madcap contemporary chamber opera about building Ikea flat pack furniture. The show is on Saturday, February 8 at 6pm. Tickets: www.thej.com.au

Natural art

Pomona Railway Station Gallery are presenting Natural habits, an exhibition by Lake Macdonald artist, Wendy Catlin.

Being a lover of nature, Wendy said she was compelled to paint delicate habitats/ecosystems that are threatened by human activities and global changes in the climate. See her work until February 29 in the Carriage.

Froggie fun

Find a frog in February is on again with organisers calling for new and repeat ‘froggers’ to increase the collective knowledge and understanding of local frogs.

To be part of this year’s FROG search, take photos of frogs you find and/or record calls of frogs whenever you can during February. Send them in to the MRCCC to have them identified. mrccc.org.au/frog-in-february/ for more information.

