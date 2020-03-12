Five things you didn't know about candidate Andrew Squires

With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it's easy to forget our Noosa Council candidates are still just real people.

In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person behind the policies.

In the lead up to the March 28 election, each of our council nominees have been invited to share with us a little about who they are away from politics.

In this edition of 'Five things we didn't know' we hear from Future Noosa council candidate Andrew Squires.

1/ 'I took part in a trip around the world race.'

2/ Did a 33-day pilgrimage walk.

3/ 'We wanted to travel from here to the UK without using aeroplanes.'

4/ 'When I was growing up I always wanted to be a policeman.'

5/ 'I just can't eat them fresh.'