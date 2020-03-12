Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Andrew Squires
Andrew Squires
News

Five things you didn't know about candidate Andrew Squires

Matt Collins
12th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it's easy to forget our Noosa Council candidates are still just real people.

In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person behind the policies.

In the lead up to the March 28 election, each of our council nominees have been invited to share with us a little about who they are away from politics.

In this edition of 'Five things we didn't know' we hear from Future Noosa council candidate Andrew Squires.

 

1/ 'I took part in a trip around the world race.'

2/ Did a 33-day pilgrimage walk.

3/ 'We wanted to travel from here to the UK without using aeroplanes.'

4/ 'When I was growing up I always wanted to be a policeman.'

5/ 'I just can't eat them fresh.'

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
andrew squires five things you didn't know future noosa noosa election
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cutters future in league hanging by a thread

        premium_icon Cutters future in league hanging by a thread

        News Noosa rugby league side facing the final cut as supply of players dries up.

        Everything you need to know about voting in Division 10

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about voting in Division 10

        News Here is everything you need to know for the Division 10 election

        Foreshore clean reveals ‘good news’

        premium_icon Foreshore clean reveals ‘good news’

        Environment 'Good news was there wasn't rubbish much to collect'

        Drunk carer crashes car, caught twice in one night

        premium_icon Drunk carer crashes car, caught twice in one night

        Crime He will be without a license for years after he was caught twice