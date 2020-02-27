Five things you didn't know about candidate David Fletcher

With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it's easy to forget our Noosa Council candidates are still just real people.

In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person behind the policies.

In the lead up to the March 28 election, each of our council nominees have been invited to share with us a little about who they are away from politics.

In this edition of 'Five things we didn't know' we hear from council candidate David Fletcher.

1/ First jobs.

David Fletcher describes his first job: Noosa Council candidate David Fletcher describes his first job

2/ Best and worst foods.

David Fletcher Fav Foods: Noosa Council candidate David Fletcher describes his favourite and worst foods

3/ My super power.

David Fletcher's super power: Noosa council candidate David Fletcher describes his very own super power

4/ Most embarrassing moments.

David Fletcher's most embarrassing moments: Noosa council election candidate David Fletcher describes his most embarrassing moment

5/ Proudest moment.