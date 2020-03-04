Menu
UNUSUAL ANATOMY: Council candidate Janet Kake bravely describes some interesting parts of her body.
News

Five things you didn’t know about candidate Janet Kake

Matt Collins
4th Mar 2020 4:26 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM
With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it's easy to forget our Noosa Council candidates are still just real people.

In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person behind the policies.

In the lead up to the March 28 election, each of our council nominees have been invited to share with us a little about who they are away from politics.

In this edition of 'Five things we didn't know' we hear from council candidate and former Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake.

 

1/ Bought house after 10 minutes.

2/ Breast cancer journey, and quirky new body parts.

3/ Proud mum.

4/ Loves adventure sports.

5/ Shares Facebook group with surprising person.

