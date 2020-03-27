Menu
Five things you didn’t know about Noosa Council candidate Karen Cook-Langdon. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Five things you didn’t know about candidate Karen Cook-Langdon

Matt Collins
27th Mar 2020 7:00 PM
WITH so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it's easy to forget our Noosa Council candidates are still just real people.

In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person behind the policies.

In the lead up to the March 28 election, each of our council nominees have been invited to share with us a little about who they are away from politics.

In this edition of 'Five things we didn't know' we hear from councillor candidate Karen Cook-Langdon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

karen cook-langdon noosa election
