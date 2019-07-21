Five this to do around Noosa this week

Coffee lovers go crazy for this year's Noosa Junction JAVA FEST.

Mountain festival

POMONA'S annual King of the Mountain Festival is on again this weekend.

With markets, art exhibitions and novelty events for all ages across Saturday and Sunday.

Then see the brave battle it out for King and Queen of the Mountain at the main event on Sunday at 2.30pm. Event details at kingofthemountain.com.au.

Noosa alive

NOOSA alive! continues this week with tickets still available to a variety of events.

Be wowed by the elegance and strength of Queensland Ballet or see local singer Emma Bridget Tomlinson in Opera Funk.

This is a10 day festival of theatre, literature, music, dance, film, visual arts, cuisine and barrier-breaking forums. Tickets at www.noosaalive.com.au.

Crazy for coffee

LOVERS of coffee head to Noosa Junction on Saturday for a celebration of everyone's favourite bean at Java Fest.

Learn coffee tips and tricks from several Noosa Junction venues at free workshops before following the Espresso Martini Trail from 4pm.

Workshop registrations and event program at www.noosajunction.org.

Future film

INTERESTED in what our world could look like by 2040?

As part of Plastic Free July, Noosa Council will present the film 2040 by That Sugar Film award-winning director Damon Gameau at Noosa Cinema on Thursday at 6.30pm.

The inspirational film will be followed with a Q&A session. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.au and search "2040 movie Noosa”.

Barefoot bowls

TEWANTIN Noosa Bowls Club celebrated their 70th anniversary in June and will hold barefoot bowls every Sunday from 3pm.

Why not enjoy a social afternoon and stay on for dinner and a few drinks.