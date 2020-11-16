Peak hour city traffic has come to a standstill this morning, as a large multi vehicle crash on the Captain Cook Bridge is causing major delays.

A five-vehicle pileup has caused at least one inbound lane on the Riverside Expressway to be closed this morning, backing traffic all the way to Greenslopes.

Initial reports indicate commuter delays of up to 35 minutes this morning when travelling from Brisbane's south.

Traffic alert: traffic crash, northbound lane Captain Cook Bridge, Brisbane City. Expect delays. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/tpXej8Em8Y — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 15, 2020

Police are currently on scene directing traffic, and have urged inner city commuters to "expect delays" on the Monday run to work.

There are no reports of injuries.

Originally published as Five-vehicle pileup causes major delays in Brisbane CBD