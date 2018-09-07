Little legend raises $1m for our farmers

Schoolboy Jack Berne raised $1m through his humble campaign. Picture: Adam Yip

A HUMBLE campaign started by a 10-year-old schoolboy to raise $20,000 for drought-stricken farmers has unexpectedly raised a massive $1 million.

Jack Berne, who started the Fiver for a Farmer campaign with his schoolmates, said he would split the money evenly between two of his hand-picked charities.

"I feel really good. It is so amazing," Jack told Sunrise during a live TV interview today.

Jack Berne (right) with mum Prue on Sunrise. Picture: Facebook

He said the money would be given to two charities, Drought Angels and Rural Aid, who would distribute the cash to struggling farmers with care packages, hay bales and access to counsellors.

Jack's humble idea to start the fundraising campaign had stemmed from a class discussion

between him and mates from the St John The Baptist Primary School, Freshwater, in Sydney five weeks ago.

"If we can raise some money, I think we can all feel better about helping our mates on the farms," Jack said in a website his family created for the fundraising event.

Jack Berne started the campaign five weeks ago. Picture: Adam Yip.

Since then, his simple gesture has spiralled out into a national campaign with Jack meeting former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and becoming a honorary mayor for a day.

His mother Prue, who was also interviewed on Channel 7 alongside her son, was equally baffled by the outcome of her son's campaign.

"A lot of the time my husband and I kind of stood at the back of the room, looking at each other and just shaking our heads and kinda of going, 'What has happened here?'," she told the station.

The recent drought in NSW has been labelled the worst in 50 years with the state government already committing more than $1 billion in support.