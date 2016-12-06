32°
Fixes for hinterland dead spots

6th Dec 2016 3:49 AM
PHONE FIX: . The township of Boreen Point will be able to overcome mobile black spots.
PHONE FIX: . The township of Boreen Point will be able to overcome mobile black spots. John McCutcheon

NOOSA mobile phone black spots are being targeted with new base stations announced for Boreen Point, Boreen Point West and Pomona Kin Kin Rd.

"The extension of the mobile phone network to these areas will improve communications and assist locals, emergency services and visitors to our region,” Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said.

These are part of eight community upgrades being undertaken by Telstra and Optus.

"New mobile phone coverage is essential in regional areas like Wide Bay,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The delivery of better communications helps to build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to, and mobile phone coverage is a big part of improving the amenity of regional areas.”

"The new base stations in Wide Bay were identified by people in the community who nominated black spot locations,” Mr O'Brien said.

These were assessed against the program guidelines by the Department of Communications and the Minister accepted the Department's recommendations without change.

There will also be co-contributions from carriers and state governments, with upgrade locations selected after the public nominated black spots.

The program will deliver new coverage to 32,000 homes and businesses across 86,000 sq km including 7600 of major transport routes via 765 new mobile phone towers.

The locations of all of the 266 base stations can be found on the map at www.nationalmap.gov.au.

