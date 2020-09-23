‘F**king dog’: Abusive texts sent to runaway child’s carer

Young caucasian in white shirt and green jeans holding her white smart phone and typing or browsing thru the apps. Image is taken with Nikon D800 and 24-70/2.8 lens from close distance, shallow depth of field, focus on smart phone. Smart phone is not recognizable.

Young caucasian in white shirt and green jeans holding her white smart phone and typing or browsing thru the apps. Image is taken with Nikon D800 and 24-70/2.8 lens from close distance, shallow depth of field, focus on smart phone. Smart phone is not recognizable.

THREATENING the person who was caring for her runaway child landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The woman pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

The court heard the woman sent a series of text messages to the victim in April.

In the messages, she called the victim a "f**king dog" and warned them "you've f**ked with me for the last time".

When police spoke to her about her behaviour, the woman made concerning comments about killing other people and suicide, the court was told.

When she was taken in custody, the woman lashed out and kicked an officer in the leg, the court heard.

The woman was the mother of two teenage children, the court was told.

She accepted the content of messages, but the emotion of the situation, along with mental health difficulties and significant stress at the time, had overcome her, the court heard.

The woman was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

If you need support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.