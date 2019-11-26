Russell Crowe shows bushfire damage on his property

Russell Crowe has shown the fire damage at his property.

RUSSELL Crowe has been hard at work removing fallen trees from his property.

The Hollywood star has shared more clips today after posting a heartbreaking video yesterday of the damage the New South Wales bushfires have caused.

In one of the latest videos Crowe films a tree on fire.

"When we first came across this it was smoking but not burning," he wrote on Twitter.

"As we were cutting other things back around it, the flames just popped up again."

When we first came across this it was smoking but not burning. As we were cutting other things back around it , the flames just popped up again . pic.twitter.com/0mLQjwiQCq — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 26, 2019

Definitely a chainsaw job this one pic.twitter.com/SxM8wtWkSf — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 26, 2019

The actor also shared another video of a tree across the road and a mini movie one of his friend's made.

Yesterday he said his team of mates hadn't brought enough chainsaws for all the fallen trees.

He shared a video he sent the video to a friend but decided to post it on Twitter too.

"Fires still burning, logs smoking everywhere you look," he wrote. "Got halfway to where we were trying to get to, will try again in the morning when it's cooler."

The actor previously shared images of his multimillion-dollar NSW property after the bushfire left parts of it "scorched" and out of water.

At the time he said he was "overall very lucky" after a couple of buildings were lost on his expansive property.

Crowe shows the aftermath of the fires on his property. Picture: Russell Crowe/Twitter

Picture: Russell Crowe/Twitter

Crowe owns 400 hectares of land around Nana Glen, inland and northwest of Coffs Harbour.

"So we're up here trying to get up to this ridge road but we keep coming across things like that," he says in the latest video before panning the camera to a tree across the road.

"So I've got a few boys behind me chopping through with a chainsaw, but I don't think we brought enough chainsaws because we've got a long way to go to get to where we're supposed to be.

"Look at this place, mate," he shows his friend.

"Absolutely f***ing smashed."

Fans said the scene was "heartbreaking".

Crowe posted this image of his property to his Twitter account during the emergency. Picture: Russell Crowe/Twitter

A fire truck is seen near a bushfire in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

On Sunday evening there were 65 fires burning across NSW, with 31 yet to be contained, while blazes in Victoria and north Queensland were causing alarm.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced $48 million has been set aside for bushfire recovery, after blazes devastated some communities.

The community recovery package - a joint federal and state government initiative - was announced on Sunday morning and includes grants of up to $15,000 to help small businesses and farmers.

Ms Berejiklian said it would take some time to appreciate the full financial burden of the devastating bushfires.