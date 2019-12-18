Police declare emergency as fire spreads through Peregian

A request has been made for water bombing assistance after two fires broke out at Peregian Springs and Noosa Heads this afternoon. Pictured is smoke billowing from Peregian Springs.

A request has been made for water bombing assistance after two fires broke out at Peregian Springs and Noosa Heads this afternoon. Pictured is smoke billowing from Peregian Springs. john mccutcheon

>> 'BIZARRE': MAN ALLEGEDLY CRASHES WITH GUN, DRUGS, $83K CASH

>> 'IT'S GREEDY': NURSE SLAMS LANEWAY PARKING CHANGE

>> COUNCIL PULLS PIN ON PFAS PIPELINE PROJECT

UPDATE 2.50PM:

POLICE have issued an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act as a large, fast-moving bushfire at Peregian Springs threatens homes.

The declared emergency zone includes Lakewood Dr to Lake Weyba, Sunshine Motorway south to Murdering Creek Rd and back to Lake Weyba.

Police have declared an emergency situation under the PSPA as a large fire threatens homes in Peregian Springs.

Residents within the declared zone are urged to follow the directions of emergency services and evacuate if required.

The Sunshine Motorway has been closed in both directions at the Doonan roundabout. Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

SUNSHINE COAST: Emergency crews are managing a bushfire burning in Peregian Springs. The Sunshine Motorway will be CLOSED both ways at the Doonan roundabout. A number of diversions are in place #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/whN8uTUTnY — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 18, 2019

About 2.30pm, a separate bushfire at Noosa Heads, which was burning near Noosa Dr and Coral Tree Ave, was contained.

A stay informed warning remains in place for residents in the area and the fire is not posing a threat to property at this time.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES said in the warning.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area as smoke billows from a bushfire at Peregian Springs. john mccutcheon

A QFES spokeswoman said multiple crews and water bombing helicopters had been tasked to the Peregian Springs blaze, which is burning near Peregian Springs Dr and Doonan Bridge Rd.

A witness in the area said the blaze was "bloody full on".

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

If you think your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.