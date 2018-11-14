Menu
BURNING VESSEL: A yacht on fire about 10km of Marcus beach, south of Noosa Heads.
Flaming good aid as Coast Guard Noosa pumped

14th Nov 2018 5:00 PM

FIRE can be an explosive nightmare for pleasure boat passengers but in Noosa the Coast Guard will be pumped to tackle even these potentially explosive emergencies.

Just ask the sailor who had to abandon his yacht after it caught on fire and flipped 10km off Marcus Beach in July this year.

The man was eventually brought back to shore by the Coast Guard.

Thanks to Stronger Communities grant funding from the Federal Government, Coast Guard Noosa will buy fire-fighting equipment and upgrade its training facilities.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the grant will help deliver two portable salvage-fire fighting pumps for the group's rescue boats, allowing crew to remain at a safe distance when fighting fires.

The pumps will also help prevent sunken boats become hulking river clutter.

"These pumps will also be powerful enough to refloat vessels that have become partially submerged, assisting in keeping the Noosa River clear of derelict or abandoned vessels,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The Coast Guard provides training in first aid and basic seamanship courses and the funding will help to upgrade the training room with a chart table, which is also used for planning and coordinating rescue exercises.”

The Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program is designed to improve the resilience of communities by providing capital grants for small projects of between $5000 and $20,000.

Up to $150,000 is available in each electorate per year.

The grants are available to not-for-profit organisations and local councils.

