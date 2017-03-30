27°
Flash-flooding forces businesses to close doors

30th Mar 2017 2:00 PM
Pomona businesses prepare for flash-flooding with sandbags.
Pomona businesses prepare for flash-flooding with sandbags. Amber Macpherson

FLASH-FLOODING is forcing hinterland business owners to close their doors and head home while they still have time.

Businesses in Pomona Ln have sandbagged some doors in to their shops to tackle the rising water levels in an area prone to flooding in Pomona.

Pomona Ln floristry The Flower Room closed its doors at midday today, and owner Christine Erhard expects she won't open again until the weekend.

 

Christine Erhard from The Flower Room in Pomona prepares to close her business ahead of flash-flooding. She said she won't reopen her floristry again until Saturday when the flooding subsides at her home and near her business.
Christine Erhard from The Flower Room in Pomona prepares to close her business ahead of flash-flooding. She said she won't reopen her floristry again until Saturday when the flooding subsides at her home and near her business. Amber Macpherson

She said not only does a part of her business flood in severe weather, she can be cut off from getting home.

"I get a whole flood go through there (the front of the shop)," Christine said.

"Where I live, there's already so much water under the bridge now.

"We're the first bridge that goes under, so I'll be stuck at my property probably until Saturday."

Christine supplies bouquets to the Pomona IGA, a business she said could be the only one left open this afternoon.

"I've stacked the IGA with flowers, today that was my main focus, get that filled," she said.

"The IGA in town I'd say will be the only shop open (today).

"There's no business, everybody's closed here already.

"I'd say most of the small businesses in town are probably closed now because no one will be able to get in and out soon.

"Businesses come to a halt."

In previous flooding events, Christine said she has even slept on the floor of her shop while waiting for creek levels to subside.

"A lot of time I've stayed in town when it's been like this, but I don't do that anymore.

"I could sleep in here if I wanted but I'd rather go home and have a couple of days off.

"We're pretty safe where I live. And the shop does flood in the front on the lower level, but it's never come inside."

