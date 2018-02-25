Menu
Flexible class improves learning

FIRST CLASS: Students from Sunshine Beach State School enjoying maths lesson in their newly furnished classroom, which includes flexible seating.
by Alan Lander

IMAGINE going to school and being able to sit in a beanbag or lie on a pillow on the floor to read a book.

Teachers at Sunshine Beach State School have seen the benefits of providing a flexible seating routine in their classrooms.

Regular movement is also used as a tool to use up excess energy, improve metabolism and increase oxygen flow to the brain.

Year 3 teacher Vanessa Flint is now beginning her second year operating her classroom with this mindset.

"I always considered myself a very traditional teacher and one day I came to realise that there are constant changes in curriculum and pedagogy, yet classroom layout and environment had seemed to stagnate,” Ms Flint said.

"I started to read about using a flexible seating approach and I was excited to give it a try. Having a supportive principal certainly helped and seeing the improvement in student engagement and independence has made it worthwhile.”

Topics:  education learning noosa school sunshine beach state school

Noosa News

