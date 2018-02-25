Flexible class improves learning

FIRST CLASS: Students from Sunshine Beach State School enjoying maths lesson in their newly furnished classroom, which includes flexible seating.

IMAGINE going to school and being able to sit in a beanbag or lie on a pillow on the floor to read a book.

Teachers at Sunshine Beach State School have seen the benefits of providing a flexible seating routine in their classrooms.

Regular movement is also used as a tool to use up excess energy, improve metabolism and increase oxygen flow to the brain.

Year 3 teacher Vanessa Flint is now beginning her second year operating her classroom with this mindset.

"I always considered myself a very traditional teacher and one day I came to realise that there are constant changes in curriculum and pedagogy, yet classroom layout and environment had seemed to stagnate,” Ms Flint said.

"I started to read about using a flexible seating approach and I was excited to give it a try. Having a supportive principal certainly helped and seeing the improvement in student engagement and independence has made it worthwhile.”