Police were on scene at Townsville Airport after a fight broke out on a plane. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

Flight brawl halts plane on tarmac in airport chaos

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
20th Mar 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A brawl on a Townsville-bound plane halted an aircraft filled with passengers on a tarmac as police rush to diffuse the situation.

Initial reports indicate police were called to Townsville Airport about 1.15pm to reports of an aggressive person who started fighting with others on a Virgin flight.

Police say a woman had been detained on the plane earlier and reports suggested passengers were becoming aggressive.

Queensland Police confirmed the woman was speaking with police and had disembarked the plane.

