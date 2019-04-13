Flight path battle over Noosa skies set to soar

Future flight take off and landings at Sunshine Coast Airport have stirred up Noosa residents.

Erle Levey

OPPOSITION in Noosa to the new Sunshine Coast airport flight paths crossing over the local Coast is really starting to take off.

In a direct response to having possibly 50 overhead daily flights only thousands of feet overhead, former commercial pilot Fred Vernon and local residents have quickly formed the Castaways Beach Residents Association with a target figure of up to 400 members.

But the newly incorporated CBRA is tapping into the widespread local flightpath concerns with a gathering of community forces last night "drop-in” Airservices Australia/Sunshine Coast Council information meeting at Verrierdale Hall.

He said groups from Peregian Beach, Peregian Springs and Verrierdale are ready to unite for a common purpose to keep the low-flying impacts at bay with protesters expected to turn out dressed in black.

"We have met with the other numerous stakeholder groups and have formed The Flight Path Forum with an account on Facebook. We have decided to cooperate with these groups as well as setting aside existing and previous disagreements for the collective protection of all. "There are an amazing collection of stakeholders involved and (they are) very passionate.”

The CBRA is making the case with the Sunshine Coast Airport and Airservices Australia to extend the period of stakeholder consultation at least 30 working days.

Mr Vernon said the previously approved environmental impact statement had many flaws and he accused Airservices and the Sunshine Coast Council that operates the airport of having "very little appreciation for the new stakeholders” in Noosa.

"A major concern is that the upcoming federal election will close our elected representatives from participation,” he said.

Mr Vernon expected there to be a "show of force” at the Verrierdale meeting with "hundreds if not more joining together”.

The forum said 75 per cent of flights will cross Lake Weyba at 2000ft - 2500ft releasing emissions. The group said Lake Weyba is home to endangered and vulnerable bird and vertebrates species.

Acting Noosa Mayor Frank Wilkie said councillors have met with Airservices Australia staff to clarify details on behalf of residents concerned about the proposed flight paths.

"While many understand Noosa Council as a local government has no regulatory authority in this issue, it is a big concern for our residents near flight paths.

"Councillors will weigh up the facts to determine if a collective submission can be made on behalf of the community. There is certainly some apprehension in the community and we are calling on Airservices Australia to go the extra mile to provide answers about the proposed changes,” Cr Wilkie said.

The CBRA will be ramping up their campaign to have the incoming green flight path scrapped in favour of the yellow flight path crossing at Noosa North Shore.