Flight path changes afoot

LAKE Macdonald and Cooroibah could be subject to more aircraft noise from 2020 as a result of Airservices Australia changing some proposed routes "to avoid overflying more populated areas”.

According to an Airservices fact sheet, departure flights north from the new 13/31 runway system, currently under construction, have been relocated away from Cooroy and Pomona, while arriving flights form the north will track south-west of Cooroy, instead of overflying it.

Some aircraft will arrive from the east to join the flight path over Lake Cooroibah, turning south and flying over Tinbeerwah.

Other areas of Noosa Shire will also cop aircraft noise; aircraft arriving from the south and east, will fly north of the airport, primarily between Castaways Beach and Marcus Beach as well as Weyba Downs, Verrierdale and Yandina Creek.

Some departing aircraft will also take off over land, climbing and turning right to cross the coast between Marcus Beach and Castaways Beach.

Airliners land into the wind, also taking off the same way. With Coast winds predominantly from the south-east, that means most of the current 33 daily airline flights will approach the airport from the north-west and take off over the ocean.

The reverse will apply when the wind turns northerly.

Flightpaths departing from the south.

Airservices is accepting community feedback on the proposals until April 30, as part of its flight path design considerations.

An online form is available at https://feedback.emsbk

.com/asa.