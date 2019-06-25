Flight path foes to unite

Flight Path Forum president Maria Suarez speaks at a community information about proposed flight paths for the new Sunshine Coast Airport runway.

Flight Path Forum president Maria Suarez speaks at a community information about proposed flight paths for the new Sunshine Coast Airport runway. John McCutcheon

OPPONENTS of proposed new flight paths for the Sunshine Coast Airport have welcomed an opportunity to discuss their preferred options with Airservices Australia.

It comes as their fundraising total clears $25,000 in preparation for a possible legal challenge to increased air traffic over homes north of the airport.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien told a community information session in Noosa on Saturday he had confirmation late on Friday afternoon that representatives from Airservices Australia would meet with stakeholders early next month.

Flight Path Forum representative Lynne Saunders said more than 350 people attended Saturday's meeting to hear updates.

The forum is an umbrella organisation representing eight resident associations from affected areas.

Among Saturday's attendees was Tinbeerwah resident Susan Williams, who was concerned about aircraft flying 3000 feet (914m) above her home. She said noise and emission pollution were her main worries.

"I think they have to utilise the existing flight paths and take the flight traffic over an area with already loud ambient noise,” Mrs Williams said.

Other attendees included Noosa mayor Tony Wellington and Ninderry MP Dan Purdie.

Ms Saunders was happy with the attendance and result of the meeting.

She said the $25,000 fundraising achievement did not take into account the money that attendees donated at the meeting.

She said Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson and council officers had been invited, as well as Airservices Australia representatives, but they had been informed they were not available.

"We do have three aviation experts working with us and they have come up with some alternative flight paths that we have presented to Airservices Australia and Sunshine Coast Council for their consideration,” Ms Saunders said.

However, a council spokesman disputed this, saying Flight Path Forum had "never provided its alternative flight paths to council for consideration”.

Ms Saunders welcomed Mr O'Brien's announcement of a round-table discussion with Noosa Council, Sunshine Coast Council, Airservices Australia, Flight Path Forum and elected representatives.

"Momentum is continuing. The community is continuing to see this as something they are all behind,” she said.

Mr O'Brien said the purpose of the meeting was to have Airservices Australia present the flight path assessment it had been doing and have their technical people there to answer questions people might pose.

He said it was also an opportunity for alternative solutions to be discussed.