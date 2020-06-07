Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
Information

Flight with positive COVID-19 case continued to Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 2:31 PM

QUEENSLAND'S newest confirmed COVID-19 case travelled on a flight which went from Brisbane to Bundaberg and continued to Gladstone it was revealed today.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Virgin Flight VA2905 (Alliance), Brisbane to Bundaberg last Tuesday, June 2.

This flight continued to Gladstone.

The close contact rows are 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

Queensland Health asks passengers who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

Anyone in Queensland experiencing a COVID-19 symptom including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, or fatigue is urged to get tested.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone covid-19 gladstone editors picks gladstone covid-19
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hill song and dance: Fuss ignites over housing development

        premium_icon Hill song and dance: Fuss ignites over housing development

        News The arguments for and against a looming legal battle to develop a large section of Noosa Hill.

        Mayor wants councillor freeze on pay packets

        premium_icon Mayor wants councillor freeze on pay packets

        News Noosa councillors are going to be asked to tighten their belts and knock-back a 2...

        So why do they treasure this shop of cast-offs so much?

        premium_icon So why do they treasure this shop of cast-offs so much?

        News Two of the key assets of a bargain outlet have had their jobs recycled and love...