Travel chaos as Bali volcano erupts

Stunning photos of the Volcano Mount Agung erupting on May 24.

BALI'S airport has been forced to cancel multiple flights following an eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that spread ash over the south of the Indonesian island.

The national disaster agency said Friday night's eruption lasted four minutes and 30 seconds and spread lava and incandescent rocks about 3 kilometres from the crater.

Dramatic video of the eruption was captured on video, showing lava spilling from the volcano as thick ash and smoke filled the night sky. Agung lies about 70 kilometres northeast of Bali's tourist hotspot of Kuta.

Nine villages experienced thick ash fall, resulting in multiple flight cancellations in to Ngurah rai International Airport near Denpasar. It is understood five flights were cancelled departing the island.

Speaking to news.com.au, a spokesperson from Jetstar said they experienced four cancellations due to the volcanic eruption.

"The volcano did impact some of our flights last night," a spokesperson said on Saturday.

"We had four cancellations. Two were air returns, one from Melbourne and the other from Cairns. The other two never left their airport.

"We also had one flight that was diverted to Darwin from Adelaide, but was able to continue on to Indonesia."

The spokesperson said flights are now resuming to normal, however the situation will be monitored closely.

"Since early this morning, the situation has become clearer and we are operating as normal and working with passengers who were disrupted overnight," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely today.

A spokesperson from Virgin Australia said they had not made any flight cancellations, however some flights were delayed as a result of the eruption.

"Four flights out of Denpasar to Australia have been delayed and will now depart on Saturday afternoon," the spokesperson told news.com.au.

"However, Virgin Australia has made no cancellations. Two of the delayed flights will depart Denpasar this afternoon and go to Brisbane, while the other two are going to Sydney. No flights from Australia have been impacted and we will continue to monitor the situation."

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said it wasn't raising the alert level for the volcano as the villages are well within the safe zone. As a result, the exclusion zone remains a 4km radius around the crater.

The Directorate General of Air Transportation said four flights to Bali were diverted and five flights out of the popular tourist destination were cancelled because of volcanic ash.

Tourists and climbers were advised to stay four kilometres away from top of the mountain.

Agung became active again in 2017 after more than a half century of slumber following a major eruption in 1963.