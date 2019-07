MOTORISTS have been advised to avoid the Bruce Highway south of Cairns this morning after a serious traffic crash.

A blue sedan is on its roof after crashing just before 9.30am.

An elderly driver is believed to be still in side the vehicle.

Witnesses have described seeing smoke coming out of the car.

The car is blocking the northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy between Mill and Robert roads.

Ambulance crews are on scene.