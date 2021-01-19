Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A new penguin encounter is opening at Sea Life Sunshine Coast. Photo: Hing Ang
A new penguin encounter is opening at Sea Life Sunshine Coast. Photo: Hing Ang
Family Fun

Flippin’ cool penguin encounter makes a splash

Eden Boyd
19th Jan 2021 11:08 AM | Updated: 2:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sunshine Coast families will soon be able to waddle straight into the penguin pen at a major aquarium after the launch of a new interactive encounter.

Sea Life Sunshine Coast is celebrating Penguin Awareness Day on Wednesday by announcing the start of a second experience with the feathered friends next month.

Hastings St, beachfront homes at 'high risk' of rising sea

Guests above the age of 13 will be able to stand on a platform submerged in the little blue penguins' pool and hand feed the birds.

The encounter includes a behind the scenes tour of the penguin zone so families can learn how to help protect the species in the wild.

Sea Life mammals manager Carla Haskell with Ash the rescue penguin.
Sea Life mammals manager Carla Haskell with Ash the rescue penguin.

"Guests will be right in the action as the penguins swim, splash, dive and eat in the water, which is where they spend most of their day," Sea Life mammals manager Carla Haskell said.

Fight against new childcare centre taken to court

Ms Haskell said Ash the rescue penguin would be among the birds families would meet during the experience.

"Ash has been with us for almost a year after she was found waddling along Currimundi Beach in February 2020 suffering from malnutrition, feather damage and foot injuries," she said.

Ash the rescue penguin.
Ash the rescue penguin.

"The presence of a little penguin on the Coast was a bit of a surprise as this species is native to the coastlines of Australia's southern states.

"We are very happy to report that Ash's health has improved dramatically over the last 12 months - she has grown new feathers, displayed mating behaviours and integrated well with the other birds.

"We are happy that Ash will be staying with us here at Sea Life Sunshine Coast for the foreseeable future."

Head to Sea Life's website for more information here.

editors picks family fun sea life sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Man’s extreme tattoo prank

    Man’s extreme tattoo prank
    • 19th Jan 2021 3:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changes revealed for Sunshine Coast rail duplication

        Premium Content Changes revealed for Sunshine Coast rail duplication

        Politics The State Government has released changes it has made to the 2016 design of its Sunshine Coast rail duplication project.

        Hastings St, beachfront homes at ‘high risk’ of rising sea

        Premium Content Hastings St, beachfront homes at ‘high risk’ of rising sea

        Environment Best protection from rises could be levees that'd need to be built soon

        Rescue crews kept busy with climbing road toll

        Premium Content Rescue crews kept busy with climbing road toll

        News Queensland’s climbing road toll kept the RACQ LifeFlight busy last year with crews...

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday