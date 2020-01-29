Flipping out over Coast’s only retro arcade

PINNIES: Arcade Box owner Andre Cooper with some of his prized pinball machines.

WE MAY live in an age of Netflix, Playstations and Xbox, but regardless of how advance technology becomes, there is one much-loved machine that will never go out of style.

Long before iPhones, Facebook and selfie sticks, pinball machines were all we needed to enjoy a good night out with friends.

Andre Cooper is the owner of the only pinball machine arcade on the Sunshine Coast, Arcade Box in Noosaville.

Mr Cooper, 43 grew up in the 80s and his popular arcade, which boasts 25 pinball machines, a slot car track, skateboard shop and old school computer games, allows users to reminisce about simpler times.

“People love the nostalgia,” he said.

“That’s why everyone comes here.”

AGED WELL: Arcade Box owner Andre Cooper said despite new technology, people still love playing pinball machines.

His retro games are proving significantly more engaging than the more ‘advanced’ games that we have now.

“It’s more interactive,” Mr Cooper said.

“It’s not just people standing around by themselves.

“People come in family and groups, it’s a good place to hang out.”

They may have been around for almost 100 years, but the arcade owner and IT tech said pinball machines are still as popular as ever.

“I really wanted to get a Rick and Morty machine, they released it and within an hour it was all sold out,” Mr Cooper said.

“The Alice Cooper Nightmare Castle machine they only did 500 of them and we have one of them.

“You are looking at about $12,000 for one of those.”

An afternoon on the pinball machines is a great way to enjoy yourself with no more than the change in your pockets.

“The 80s and 90s machines are at 80s and 90s prices,” Mr Cooper said.

Arcade Box is located at 30 Project Ave, Noosaville.