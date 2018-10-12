FLOOD ALERT: Heavy rain to bring flooding risk

More rain is headed for Noosa.

More rain is headed for Noosa. Michele Sternberg

HEAVY rain is setting in across the Noosa region and will continue during the weekend, bringing up to 60mm falls and a flood watch warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Minor flooding is possible across the Noosa, Gympie and Sunshine Coast areas during the weekend.

The significant rainfall situation is forecast to begin on Friday evening and continue during Saturday across the flood watch area.

Showers and thunderstorms tending to rain areas are likely.

Catchment conditions are generally dry across the region after a prolonged period of little rainfall which is expected to act as a buffer to significant runoff.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to begin across inland areas on Friday evening and then extend further east to the coast during Saturday.

Minor flooding is possible and isolated heavier rainfall may lead to localised flooding.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219 at a low call cost of 27.5 cents, more from mobile, public and satellite phones.