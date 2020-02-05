Menu
Heavy rain is expected to hit the Sunshine Coast over the next day as a Flood Watch has been issued to the region. Photo: Lachie Millard
Weather

Flood warning active as Coast braces for heavy rain

Bill Hoffman
5th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
A WARNING has been issued to Sunshine Coast residents for potential minor flooding in rivers, despite rainfall predictions easting back from 100-150mm to 50-100mm.

The Mary, Noosa and Maroochy rivers as well as creeks across the region have been included in a Flood Watch area from Thursday that extended across southeast Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned showers, thunderstorms and rain were expected from this afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

The rain radar shows showers ringing the Sunshine Coast this morning ahead of heavy rain predicted for the next 24 hours.
"Locally heavy falls are likely, especially close to the coast and ranges of the Sunshine Coast," the bureau said.

"The weather will remain very unsettled towards the end of the week and into next week, with further significant rainfall possible over parts of the Flood Watch area.

"The majority of catchments within the Flood Watch area have received rainfall over the last few weeks meaning rivers are more likely to respond to heavy rainfall.

"Riverine flooding is possible during Thursday over coastal catchments, whilst inland catchments are more likely to see riverine flooding later in the week."

The bureau has advised localised flooding and minor disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area.

The Sunshine Coast coastal areas should expect a 95 per cent chance of showers and rain periods with the chance of a thunderstorm with possible heavy falls during this afternoon and evening.

The Flood Watch means people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts. A further Flood Watch report would be issued at 1pm.

