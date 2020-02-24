Menu
The flood level in St George is expected to peak at over 11m in the coming days.
Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

Jorja McDonnell
by
23rd Feb 2020 7:36 PM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 6:21 AM

WITH river levels expected to peak in the coming days, the Balonne Shire Council has issued a flood warning to residents in rural areas around St George.

The Local Disaster Management Group is following advice from Sunwater and the Bureau of Meteorology that the Balonne River will peak between 11.1m and 11.5m by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

Balonne Shire Council anticipates the fflood level will exceed the Andrew Nixon bridge decking height of 11m across the Jack Taylor Weir on the Balonne Highway. This will close the Balonne Highway.

Rural properties may be isolated as a result of the rising flood waters and therefore residents are advised to ensure adequate supplies and medical needs are sourced immediately.

It is not anticipated that properties in St George will experience flooding, however some low-lying properties may have
minor flooding.

For more information visit www.bom.qld.gov.au; and/or www.sunwater.com.au.

For flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500.

For local road closures visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone 13 19 40.

Balonne Shire Council advises all residents to please stay safe and stay away from flood waters.

Remember: if its flooded, forget it

