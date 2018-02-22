Menu
Flood watch: BOM issues warning for Coast

Flooding on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd before Toogoom turnoff.
THE Bureau of Meterology has issued a flood warning for areas close to rivers and dams between Maryborough and Caboolture.

The warning was issued at 3.20pm, with areas recording rainfall between 40 to 140mL in 24 hours, with more rain expected.

The statement said flooding is possible from tomorrow:

"River level rises above the minor flood level are possible from Friday.

"Moderate to heavy falls are possible across the Flood Watch area from Thursday evening and will continue during Friday and into Saturday.

"Rainfall totals of 40-140mm have been recorded in the Mary River catchment and Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday.

"Further widespread rainfall totals of 50-100 mm are expected during Friday and into Saturday, with isolated totals of up to 150 mm possible.

"River levels rises above the minor flood level are possible in the Flood Watch area from Friday.

"Catchments likely to be affected include Mary River, Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks, Pine and Caboolture Rivers, Upper Brisbane River (Stanley River).”

See bom.gov.au/qld/warnings to view the current flood warnings for Queensland

