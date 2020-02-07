FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain flows into major river

Cars driving through heavy rain at Mount Coolum as the big wet sets in on the Sunshine Coast.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast minor flooding for the Maroochy River this morning after another 24 hours of heavy rainfall throughout the catchment.

Heavy rain, generally from just before 9pm but in the six hours to midnight in the Yandina and Eumundi areas where 80 to 150mm fell has come on top of 140mm totals the previous day.

Water levels have been rising throughout the Maroochy River system.

Wappa Dam was spilling upstream of Yandina with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remaining current for heavy rainfall across the Sunshine Coast and hinterland areas.

The BOM has advised minor flooding was occurring across parts of the upper Maroochy River catchment, with minor flood levels occurring in the South Maroochy River in the Kiama to Yandina area.

The Maroochy River at Dunethin Rock was at 1.45m (below minor flood) and rising. The Maroochy River at Dunethin Rock may reach the minor flood level (2.9m) this morning.

Downstream the Maroochy River at Picnic Point was at 0.31 metres (below minor flood) and rising with the incoming tide that peaks at 7.47pm.

The Maroochy River at Picnic Point was likely to remain below the minor flood level (1.3m) during the next high tide.

The BOM has warned if it's flooded forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.