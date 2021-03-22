Flood watch: What you can expect from Coast soaking

The significant falls which have lashed the Coast could end with a bang as storms loom above the region.

The past 48 hours brought flooded roads and a traffic nightmare as rainfall totals up to 280mm pelted homes and Coast waters.

The weather bureau has issued a flood warning for multiple rivers and creeks on the Coast, including the Maroochy and Mooloolah rivers.

The warning is expected to remain in place throughout the day.

Forecaster James Thompson said water levels could continue to rise and lead to more localised flooding across several suburbs after "significant" falls were recorded on Monday.

"It's those smaller creeks and smaller catchments, with the recent rainfall they have the possibility of more flooding," he said.

ROAD AFFECTED AS OF 9AM:

Beerburrum Road, Elimbah

Old Gympie Road, Elimbah

Williams Road, Elimbah

Louis Bazzo Drive, Pomona

Old Maroochydore Road, Forest Glen/Kunda Park

David Low Way, Bli Bli

Storms have been detected on the radar and a severe weather warning was issued by the bureau for southern and southeast Queensland for Tuesday, which stretched to just south of Maroochydore.

A strong upper trough combined with deep moist airflow is expected to bring widespread areas of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and in some cases, the evolving weather could become life threatening.

Up to 150mm of rain is expected to fall in a six-hour period with heavier falls possible.

Mr Thompson said the Coast would "definitely" experience more rain but its severity at this stage was unknown.

"That (the severe weather warning) does cover that risk, so it's reasonably likely to see those severe storms move into the region, but again it's more likely towards the southern region and New South Wales," he said.

"But we're more broadly forecasting 20-50mm across the Sunshine Coast."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

Mr Thompson said the Coast "had about half" of what the Gold Coast hinterland and Scenic Rim experienced on Monday but multiple areas recorded more than 100mm of rain within 24 hours.

From 9am Monday to 8am on Tuesday, Westaways Creek recorded 126mm while Mawsons Road in Beerwah had 113mm of rain.

Rainy skies won't continue to cloud over the Coast for much longer, with the wet weather expected to clear up by Wednesday afternoon.

"We'll have much clearer skies and we'll probably start to see sunny skies by Thursday," Mr Thompson said.

"It'll be back to a stable weather pattern from Thursday."

Energex has not reported any unplanned outages for the region.

Mooloolah Station:

Bald Knob: 36mm

Landsborough: 50mm

Ewen Maddock Dam: 73mm

Palmview: 71mm

Sippy Downs: 43mm

Tanawha: 42mm

Mountain Creek: 43mm

Pelican Waters: 55mm

Bells Ck North: 46mm

Bells Ck South: 61mm

Beerwah: 42mm

Glass House Mountains: 66mm

Maroochy Station:

Eerwah Vale: 35mm

Eumundi: 44mm

Wappa Dam: 52mm

Yandina: 57mm

Yandina Creek: 28mm

Doonan Creek: 29mm

Coolum West: 25mm

West Woombye: 53mm

Nambour: 39mm

Palmwoods: 38mm

Diddillibah: 66mm

Bli Bli: 37mm

Eudlo: 36mm

Maroochydore: 34mm

Sunshine Coast Airport: 16mm

Noosa Station:

Lake Cooroibah: 27mm

Mount Tinbeerwah: 47mm

Tewantin: 41mm

Boreen Point: 22mm

Kin Kin: 13mm

Mary Station:

Maleny: 35mm

Cooroy: 31mm

Lake Macdonald Dam: 36mm

Pomona: 5mm