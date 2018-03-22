Rain, rain and more bloody rain

Huge amounts of rain fell over the Newcastle, the NSW Central Coast and Hunter Valley in the 24 hours up to 9am Thursday. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Huge amounts of rain fell over the Newcastle, the NSW Central Coast and Hunter Valley in the 24 hours up to 9am Thursday. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

MORE than 120mm of rain has fallen in just 24 hours in parts of NSW.

Meteorologists have warned an already sodden NSW is set to cop still more downpours with flash flooding across the state's north coast and Hunter Valley.

Southeast Queensland is also likely to see some of the effects of the low pressure trough squatting along the coast.

The Top End, meanwhile, is preparing for another tropical cyclone - just days after Cyclone Marcus headed offshore. The previous system is now curving south towards the coast off Perth.

In southern NSW, a bushfire remains close to the decimated town of Tathra and has burnt through 1250ha, the Rural Fire Service confirmed. However, overnight rain has helped ease the pressure on firefighters with the blaze now under control.

NSW

A severe weather warning for heavy rain remains in place for just north of Newcastle up to Coffs Harbour. In the 24 hours to 9am, 122mm of rain fell over Newcastle's Williamtown Airport.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has said a low pressure trough remains off the northern NSW coast bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms across the Mid North Coast and parts of the Northern Tablelands.

Four vehicles were pulled from floodwaters in the Hunter Region on Wednesday, according to the State Emergency Service (SES), which responded to almost 400 emergency calls.

Residents of Dungog, where three people died in the 2015 floods, have been issued with warnings, an SES spokesman told AAP.

The small town is a "magnet" for this type of weather, bureau meteorologist Ashleigh Lange said.

The heavy rain is forecast to move north as far as Coffs Harbour before easing on Friday, according to the BoM.

Flash flooding is possible while gusty winds are also likely to create hazardous surf conditions.

Those driving are encouraged to slow down, take extra care and avoid driving in floodwaters.

Sydney could see around 20mm of rain up to and including Saturday with highs in the mid-20s jumping up to 31C on a sunny Sunday. Newcastle still has a high chance of showers but should be fine by Sunday.

Cyclone Marcus (top left) is now a huge category 5 storm and is tracking south, parallel to the WA coast. Another cyclone is bubbling up in the Top End. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

QUEENSLAND AND WA

The Sunshine State, while escaping the worst of the pounding, could still see the tail end of the trough. Brisbane and the Gold Coast are forecast to get up to 35mm over the next two days with possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will be between 27C and 29C into the weekend with Sunday the best day.

On the other side of the continent, Cyclone Marcus has headed out to sea with the warm tropical waters providing the system with extra fuel powering it up to a fearsome category 5 system, the highest on the Australia cyclone intensity scale. That means winds of more than 198km/h and gusts nearing 300km/h.

The good news is, it's in the middle of the sea. At 8am WA time, Marcus was located 980km northwest moving west southwest at 22km/h.

As it moves south, it will reach cooler waters and lose strength.

Meteorologists have said its distance from the WA mainland should mean communities don't feel the brunt of the storms, aside from some rain for Perth and other southern coastal areas early next week. There should be a pleasant run into the weekend reaching 30C on Friday.

The likely track over the coming days of a tropical low that could power up into a cyclone over the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

VIC, TAS, SA AND NT

Marcus may have moved on, but another cyclone is brewing off the Northern Territory with a tropical low developing north of Nhulunbuy in the Arafura Sea. Darwin will see 34C with some rain over the next few days.

The BoM said the low will likely turn towards the Gulf of Carpentaria during Thursday before taking a more south-easterly path on Friday and heading towards Queensland.

It could strengthen to a category 3 by Saturday with communities around Weipa most affected.

Further south, things are far more stable. Melbourne could see some showers on Saturday with a high of 26C on Saturday dropping to 23C on Sunday. There will be some rain for Hobart on the weekend with the mercury in the low-20s. A warm and mostly dry Adelaide will peak at 33C on Saturday before cooler temperatures on Sunday.