FLOODY LEGEND: Truckie honoured for brave flood rescue

A humble Townsville dump truck driver says he was "just doing his job" when he helped rescue 60 people from rising flood waters, but his bravery has been honoured as the story of his selfless actions come to light.

Glen Hardy, 51, still remembers the call he received from his work, Townsville City Council, asking him to help stretched emergency crews to evacuate Idalia residents the afternoon of February 3.

Council truck driver Glen Hardy has been given a bravery award for helping save 60 people stuck in their homes during the flood. Picture: Alix Sweeney.

The dump truck driver didn't second guess his decision to help, and ploughed his truck from home to home rescuing stranded families who were already up to their waist in water.

He piled people, stressed and scared, in the back of his truck as he concentrated on keeping the tyres on the road.

As the sky turned dark, Mr Hardy became stuck and the front wheels of his truck bogged in the front yard of a flooded home.

Despite the concerns from a police officer, Mr Hardy jumped out of the truck cab into chest-deep, fast flowing water to try and figure out what was wrong.

He called in the help of a colleague, grader driver Kelly Twine, to pull them out.

Without any regard for his own safety, Mr Hardy took the tow rope and duck dived under his vehicle into gushing water to try and hook it on.

Aerial damage of Idalia from a helicopter. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"It took a couple of attempts … the first one was average but the second time I had figured out where to hook the rope on," he said.

Mr Hardy remained calm through the entire ordeal, saying he was only concerned about the people who needed his help.

Mr Hardy, a dedicated council worker for 12 years, finally put his feet up six hours later, but the work had only just started.

Townsville Floods. Idalia remains underwater with many evacuations continuing. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The grandfather returned to volunteer the next day and kept working for several days to try and help those affected by the floods.

His brave actions earned him an Australian Bravery Award- a Commendation for Brave Conduct Award announced by the Governor-General David Hurley today.

"I had to read (the email) twice, I thought someone was having a go at me," Mr Hardy said.

"I am amazed … there are a lot of other people who helped and deserve recognition, but I am thankful to whoever nominated me."

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said Mr Hardy put his life at risk to help people.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill on Charters Towers Road. Picture: Evan Morgan

"Glen persevered in his heroic efforts and the residents in the truck were delivered to safety. I am thrilled that Glen's brave actions are being recognised and I join with the entire community for thanking him for his efforts," she said.

Almost 3300 homes were damaged in the February, 2019 floods; 2063 with minor damage, 1101 with moderate damage and 135 homes with severe damage, according to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

An Insurance Council of Australia spokeswoman said the total estimated loss from the Townsville floods is $1.24 billion with 29,935 claims lodged.

Originally published as FLOODY LEGEND: Truckie honoured for brave flood rescue

Locals with boats helping evacuate residents of Idalia trapped in waters. Picture: Alix Sweeney