Flower folklore book to help artists bloom

24th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
NATURAL: Tricia Bradford has written her ninth book, Flowers for Art.
Amber Macpherson

LOCAL artist Tricia Bradford has published her ninth book and is inviting the community to celebrate its launch at Wallace House next month.

Flowers for Art is a how-to-draw book full of sketches of local and introduced flowers.

Ms Bradford said she hoped its readers got enjoyment from the educational book.

"Hopefully people who buy it will gain a skill, and hopefully they'll just get pleasure from the drawings,” Ms Bradford said.

"There's over 200 diagrams in there. A lot of them have their botanical names - there's a botanical glossary at the back of hints and helpful texts.”

Ms Bradford said information and traditional tales about the flowers could inspire readers to draw and paint.

"It has folklore stories about the flowers and interesting facts. There's a lot of folklore and history that quite often will help you paint.

"With the flower the pansy, there's a story about a woodsman who married a woman who wore big skirts, and her daughters wore skirts and how they sat together is where the shape of a pansy came from.

"There's a story about dogwood - it used to be a big strong tree until it was used for Jesus' cross, and then it decided to never be a strong tree again.”

Mayor Tony Wellington will help kick off proceedings at 4pm, May 6 at Wallace House, 1 Wallace Dr, Noosaville. The book will be available at Wallace House and via Tricia directly.

Topics:  book launch flowers noosa tricia bradford wallace house

