Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Floyd fan’s phone frenzy lands her in court

Jessica Cook
9th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WANTING a Pink Floyd album, a desert rose plant and $5000 landed a Hervey Bay woman in court.

The 60-year-old woman pleaded guilty to contravention of domestic violence order in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

The woman sent 21 text messages and 12 voice messages to her ex-husband requesting the items be returned to her.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told the court the woman had sent the messages hoping to finalise her separation with the man and leave the Fraser Coast.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told the woman he had been very lenient with his sentencing due to the fact she was attempting to resolve issues and not create them.

She was fined $500.

dvo fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’

        premium_icon MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’

        News Queensland MP warns of the potential for further COVID spikes ahead. WATCH THE VIDEO

        MP pushes for ‘special assistance’ to help businesses

        premium_icon MP pushes for ‘special assistance’ to help businesses

        News Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien has pledged to do everything in his power to...

        Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        premium_icon Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        News Hundreds of fireys desperately needed ahead of Qld bushfire season

        $4m ‘seed’ funding if council buys into forest deal

        premium_icon $4m ‘seed’ funding if council buys into forest deal

        News A nationally significant conservation coup in Noosa looks for a $4 million...