Floyd Mayweather responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s call-out.
Boxing

‘Get the checkbook out’: Floyd responds to Khabib call-out

16th Oct 2018 10:48 AM

FLOYD Mayweather has responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian UFC fighter challenged the 50-0 boxer to a fight.

Mayweather came out of retirement in 2017 for a sensational bout with Conor McGregor, who he stopped in the 10th round, and has suggested he could now face Nurmagomedov - who is 27-0 in UFC - in another boxing-MMA crossover.

Nurmagomedov recorded his 27th victory over McGregor via tap-out on October 6 - and after calling out Mayweather on Sunday - the 41-year-old boxer has challenged broadcasters and Las Vegas hotel MGM Grand to "get the checkbook out".

'Money' Mayweather has announced he will return to the ring to fight former foe Manny Pacquiao before the year is out, while Nurmagomedov is entertaining offers from rapper 50 Cent to join rival MMA promotion Bellator and the WWE.

However, speaking in an Instagram video on Sunday, filmed with Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, Nurmagomedov said: "Let's go, Floyd, we have to fight now.

"50-0 v 27-0, two guys who never lose, why not? Because in the jungle there is only one king.

"Of course I am the king because he could not drop McGregor and I dropped him easily."

