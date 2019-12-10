Stains, ‘extremely’ dirty towels found in alleged brothel

UNDERCOVER police were allegedly offered sexual services for $20 at a Gold Coast massage parlour before they applied to have the shop declared an illegal brothel.

Police also allegedly found at Body Back and Feet Massage body fluid stains, "extremely dirty" towels and a number of online advertisements for massages which were "obtuse and lean toward sexual innuendo".

The Ashmore massage parlour was this month given a temporary declaration as an illegal brothel, shutting the Dominions Rd business down.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, acting for massage parlour operator Chye Jean Cheah, said the business would apply to have the illegal brother declaration removed when it goes before the court tomorrow.

Police allegedly found “extremely dirty towels” and body fluid stains at the massage parlour.

Magistrates John Costanzo found in his judgment on a "balance of probabilities" there was a likelihood the premises was used as an illegal brothel before placing the temporary declaration on the massage parlour.

It is alleged an uncover police officer went to the parlour on September 6 and asked for a sexual service.

The officer was allegedly offered the service for $20 before a search warrant was executed.

"In one room a conversation with a naked man was fruitless when he only nodded his head or shrugged his shoulders," it is alleged in court documents.

Police also allegedly found numerous stains, believed to be bodily fluids, dirty towels and text messages.

"Today we have a new girl from chile (sic) do you want to come and try," one text said.

Another message read: "Hi. Still looking for a nice sexy rub?"

A sign on locker doors at the brothel allegedly reminded all staff to delete messages from the phone.

Text messages were allegedly sent asking if someone wanted a “nice sexy rub”.

"It is reasonable to infer in all the circumstances that the management, including Ms Cheah, knew that the phone messages would be incriminating," Magistrate Costanzo said.

Police also allegedly saw women "wearing provocative clothing" waiting outside the massage parlour.

It is alleged "one time that a woman was seen to lift her skirt to a male person who was leaving the premises".

Police allege Cheah was asked, while police were conducting the search, about what went on inside the premises.

"Cheah said words to the effect: 'So you issue me with fine? What can I do? Customers want this kind of service, so we give it'," it is alleged in the court documents.

Magistrate Costanzo slammed police for not recording the conversation.

"It has become clear to me during my 19-and-three-quarter years as a magistrate that there are still officers in the Queensland Police Service who are yet to learn that when police bear an onus of proof then something they allege to be true is not necessarily true (let alone accurate) just because a police officer says it is, otherwise there would be no need for courts and we would all live in a police state," he said.

The matter is expected to be given a trial date tomorrow.