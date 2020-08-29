FLUSH WITH CASH: Loo works start in Noosa

Noosa’s loos, some with cracking views, will have never looked better after a council flush with $220,000 in state funding starts a series of timely upgrades that will not add to its budget bottom line.

Nothing gets Noosa residents going like telling council where to go with its loo works.

Sharon Halliwell told council: “How about putting toilets in over on North Shore where the new dump point is. A bit silly putting a new dump point in for caravans and no toilets for the general public. More toilets needed over on Noosa North Shore.”

Heidi Knight: “Will the public be allowed back into the Munna Point public toilets? The park keeps them locked.”

Rhonda Clelland: “Hopefully improvements to reduce the spread of viruses such as COVID are in the brief like reducing common touch points, improved sanitisation e.g. tap wear, soap dispensers etc.”

Council needs to upgrade its public loo sanitising according to one local.

Marnie Maynard: “That’s great. But going forward I think if they were kept cleaner, had soap all of the time and were more regularly checked during peak times that would be more sanitary.”

Davina Rossiter: “That amount of spend will hardly cover a fresh coat of paint on six buildings. Why not renovate one completely and schedule others accordingly.”

These toilet touch ups include new floor tiles, painting, rendering and maintenance to toilet cubicles.

Council facilities co-ordinator Chris Steel said the upgrades will freshen up some of the more dated public amenities around the shire.

“We’re hoping to have these all completed by the Christmas holidays in time for the busy period,” he said.

“So long as there aren’t too many delays with material supplies but that doesn’t seem to be an issue at the moment so we’re in a good position to stay on schedule.

“We are using local contractors to get the work completed and it’s great to fix these public amenities up, while putting money back into the local economy.

“It’s a great initiative for council to be given this opportunity from the State Government and we’re putting the funds to good use by going in and doing some cosmetic work to enhance the aesthetics of various public toilet blocks around Noosa,” he said.

The project includes the following public amenities:

– Boreen Point toilets on Boreen Parade

– RSL Memorial Park toilets in Tewantin

– Munna Point toilets on Gympie Terrace

– Ed Web Park at Sunshine Beach

– Tingira Crescent public amenities at Sunrise Beach

– Seaview Terrace amenities at Sunshine Beach

The works will collectively take a few months to complete with some of the different amenity blocks being closed to the public for up to a week at a time.

Temporary toilets will be available to the public while the repairs are underway.