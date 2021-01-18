Flush with success: Coast’s best plumbers revealed
The business voted as the Sunshine Coast's best plumber is proof there is much more to plumbing than fixing toilets.
McArthur Plumbing has the same focus on quality and customer service as it did when Ian and Debbie McArthur opened it in 1982.
The Daily put a call-out on social media this week to find the Coast's best plumber as part of its Best of the Sunshine Coast series.
More than 100 comments flowed in, with residents nominating individual tradies, family-owned businesses and larger companies.
The search was narrowed down to 12 and readers voted McArthur as their favourite.
McArthur Plumbing was taken over by Ian and Debbie's son Ryan nine years ago.
Ryan said the business had changed from primarily focusing on construction work to also offering commercial and residential maintenance.
"A fair amount of our work comes from repeat customers or word of mouth referrals," Ryan said.
"I think this is a testament to the service that my team provides.
"I have an awesome bunch of plumbers who take great pride in their work and the girls in the office are amazing with our clients too.
"Everyone has a great sense of humour and they all enjoy coming to work, which I think is very important.
"I'm really proud of what we've achieved together."
He said the business was so busy during the past 12 months it almost struggled to keep up with demand.
"When the Covid restrictions were announced last year there was a huge amount of uncertainty for business owners and employees," he said.
"Thankfully we have been busier than ever.
"I think that's due to people not being able to spend money on travel - they're spending their money on home improvements instead."
Ryan, who grew up on the Sunshine Coast and completed his apprenticeship at the business, said it was important to give back to the community.
McArthur supports several not for profit groups including DV Connect, Make-A-Wish Foundation Sunshine Coast and 4 Paws Animal Rescue.
It sponsors Rocky, a permanent resident of the animal rescue group.
The other plumbers short-listed include:
Mario's Plumbing and Drainage
Slim-Flow Plumbing and Gas
Jet Plumbing and Gas
Adrian Perren Plumbing Service
Barfoot's Plumbing and Gas
Checkmate Plumbing and Gas
Taps N Toilets Plumbing Services
Mellors Plumbing Services
Mullett Plumbing Roofing and Gasfitting
RC Plumbing and Drainage - Rhys Carr
FIXME Plumbing