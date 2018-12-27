Flush with success for crack at jacks in the river

Rhys Harris said his young fellow Ruckus was pretty stoked with his catch - a little bream.

Rhys Harris said his young fellow Ruckus was pretty stoked with his catch - a little bream.

THE recent downpours have seen the Noosa River get a good flush-out and the water turn a dark brown despite clear skies.

This is due to heavy run- off from the Everglades and need not be a bad thing. For the vast majority of anglers, these storm fronts usually have a build-up period where the temperatures peak and the winds drop.

If you are targeting a mangrove jack then this is the time to head out - just don't forget to take your waterproof jacket.

For the bait fisherman, using mullet chunks or bonito tied to an octopus- style hook with some bait wrap works very well.

The bait wrap keeps bait in place for longer and safeguards you from smaller bream that love to pick at it.

Cast these into areas near structure with a minimum of a 30lb leader and lock that drags down onto anything that runs hard.

For the lure angler, throwing a range of hardbodies like Jackall Squirrel, Zerek Tango Shad or Lucky Craft Pointers are all great. Weedless rigged soft plastics like the Z-Man Swimmerz on 4/0 hooks are best for serious snag bashing.

In the lower estuary, expect to find tailor, trevally, flathead and bream in the mix, with most fish taking baits that have had time to let out a scent trail.

The classic running ball sinker with a 3-5/0 gang hook and 20lb leader is working best with whole pilchard baits. Try casting around the river mouth and the main channel that runs out with bigger baits.

Woods Bays and the run-up to Weyba Bridge have been holding big schools of trevally and small chopper tailor that are smashing the bait.

These fish are responding well to Halco Twisties and small poppers and surface walkers like Atomic K9 and Bassday Sugapens.

Offshore has been on hold for the vast majority of boaties, with winds and/or swell keeping a lid on things.

A few larger boats headed out but only as far as North Reef and Sunshine Reef. The fishing has been harder with the chop and full moon about to happen, but reports of coral trout, hussar, red throat, gold spot, cobia, longtail and yellowfin tuna on the feed saw some nice table-sized fish caught.

There has not been a lot of bird activity but the bait has definitely been there, so it still pays to work the bait balls if throwing metals or stickbaits into the schools.

Another approach is to throw a lightly weighted pilchard floater and let it drift down past the bait.

Off the beaches has been a bit quiet with reports of whiting, bream and a few dart caught around the gutters of the Noosa River mouth.

These fish after a rain will often feed up on baits and will sit lower in the water, so if lure fishing, run shallow- diving hardbodies like the 1m Zerek Tango Shads.

If headed to the freshwater, Borumba and Lake Macdonald are both at 100per cent capacity and overflowing.

This means you can navigate beyond the float lines in Borumba with relative safety, especially if running a glass-bottom boat.

Expect the toga and bass to be feeding along all the edges and points as you push into Kingham and Yabba Creek arms or Borumba.

The edges around the boat ramps of Lake Macdonald are holding small toga and bass with the bubble trail holding bass into the mid-40cm mark. These fish are taking smaller metal vibes and soft vibes retrieved with a constant slow roll through the school.

Log on to www.fishing noosa.com.au for up-to-date reports and drop into Davo's Tackle World for all the right advice to get you catching.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook and remember, tight lines and bent spines!