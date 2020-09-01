Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Fly high brother’: Tributes for rider killed in crash

by Chris Clarke
1st Sep 2020 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN killed in a motorcycle crash near Bundaberg on Sunday has been remembered as a loving father and fiance.

Adrian Sato, 32, from Bundaberg North, died after his motorbike crashed into a car head-on at Woodgate.

The driver and passenger in the car were not physically injured, but Mr Sato died at the scene.

Dozens of people have shared their memories of Mr Sato, who has been called the most "loyal and respected" person many had ever met.

Adrian Sato, 32, was killed in a crash on August 30.
Adrian Sato, 32, was killed in a crash on August 30.

"Fly high my brother, you were the most loyal and respected person I'd ever met," one friend said.

"You always looked out for me like a little brother.

"You were the type of person to give you either the shirt off his back or the last $2 in your wallet. Gonna miss you brother R.I.P."

Mr Sato leaves behind fiancee Tayla and their children.

A GoFundMe Page has been started to raise funds for the family. It has so far raised almost $4000.

"He would give you the shirt off his back. The last dollar in his wallet and was willing to give anyone a helping hand. Adrian was a father, son, brother and fiance to Tayla," the fundraising page reads.

"No one could prepare for what has happened. But we can try to help his family prepare for the future.
"I am putting together this fundraiser for those who are willing to give a little back to the man that would have given all," the fundraiser's creator wrote.

Originally published as 'Fly high brother': Tributes for rider killed in crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal road crash tragedy tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews rush to scene as car fire sparks bushland blaze

        Premium Content Crews rush to scene as car fire sparks bushland blaze

        News A car fire appears to have escalated into a scrub blaze after the vehicle came off the road and into bushland this morning.

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey

        Tewantin blaze a frightening sign of things to come

        Premium Content Tewantin blaze a frightening sign of things to come

        News The hazard burn which escalated into a bushfire serves as a timely reminder to all...

        FIFO dad’s frustration at ‘punishing’ quarantine flaws

        Premium Content FIFO dad’s frustration at ‘punishing’ quarantine flaws

        Health A Noosa FIFO worker desperately trying to get home to his family fears the State...