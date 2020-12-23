Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A three-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Sunday. Her parents have shared their grief at the loss of the little girl who passed away in their arms.
A three-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Sunday. Her parents have shared their grief at the loss of the little girl who passed away in their arms.
News

‘Fly High’: Family mourns little Luna

by Kirstin Payne
23rd Dec 2020 4:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE FAMILY of a Gold Coast three-year-old who was hit by a car earlier this week have said their last goodbyes.

Luna Matenga was critically injured while crossing Goldmine Road in Ormeau on Sunday morning.

Despite the prayers of the community, Luna lost her fight at 9pm last night.

Mother Jessica Feeney who has been by her daughter's bedside posted the tragic news online earlier this afternoon.

"With the heaviest of hearts, I want to thank every single person for their prayers and positive vibes for my baby girl," Ms Feeney wrote.

"She felt it, we felt it, unfortunately at 9.03 pm on the 22nd of December we let our beautiful baby girl go, surrounded by her family in the arms of her mummy and daddy!

"Our hearts are completely broken.

"Fly high my gorgeous blue eyed, red headed unicorn!.

"Ride those dragons baby... until we meet again!"

kirstin.payne@news.com.au

 

Originally published as 'Fly High': Gold Coast family mourns little Luna

luna matenga

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1400 homes lose power as search starts for cause of blackout

        Premium Content 1400 homes lose power as search starts for cause of blackout

        Breaking Energex crews search for the cause of a power outage affecting more than 1400 on the Sunshine Coast

        ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Premium Content ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Weather Central Queensland to receive falls of up to 100mm predicted

        People power demanding end to quarry ‘folly’

        Premium Content People power demanding end to quarry ‘folly’

        News Hinterland residents demanding quarry action

        Man tasered and charged after 400km joy ride

        Premium Content Man tasered and charged after 400km joy ride

        Crime 38YO man who allegedly went on joy ride arrested two days later