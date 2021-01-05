FLYING DRONES: All you need to know to fly legally

They started out as a cool present to unwrap under the Christmas tree and have quickly become an important tool in many industries, but in the wrong hands drones can become a dangerous tool.

They started out as a cool present to unwrap under the Christmas tree and have quickly become an important tool in many industries, but in the wrong hands drones can become a dangerous tool.

They started out as a cool present to unwrap under the Christmas tree and have rapidly become an important tool in many different industries.

The introduction of drones has allowed a new perspective on the world we live in.

But in the wrong hands drones become a dangerous tool.

Below is a list of official drone laws as set out by the Australian Government’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

You must only fly one drone at a time.

Always fly your drone within visual line-of-sight: flying only during the day, avoid flying in cloud, fog or heavy rain.

You can see your drone with your own eyes at all times, not by using binoculars or watching a video screen.

You must not fly your drone higher than 120m above ground level.

You must not fly your drone closer than 30m to people – other than those helping to fly or navigate your drone.

Penalties for not adhering to the above laws can result in fines.

You must not fly your drone over or above people at any time or height.

You must not fly your drone in a way that creates a hazard to another person, aircraft or property.

You must not fly your drone near emergency situations.

You must not fly your drone in prohibited or restricted airspace.

You must not fly your drone closer than 5.5km to a controlled aerodrome or airfield (usually those with a control tower), if your drone weighs more than 250g.

Penalties for not adhering to the above laws can result in fines of up to $1110 and further ‘demerit’ style points can be applied to the operator’s licence or certificate.

If matters are sent to court, you could be convicted of a crime, have demerits added to your licence or certificate, and/or fined up to $11,100.

If you are found to be operating a drone in a way that is hazardous to other aircraft, the penalty can be up to two years in prison and/or a fine up to $26,640 for an individual.

Those who feel a drone is invading their privacy and are tempted to take matters into their own hands should think twice.

It is illegal to shoot down or interfere with a drone, even if it is flying over your home or backyard.

The penalty can be up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to $26,640 for an individual.

From January 28 2021, those flying an unregistered drone or without an operator accreditation (or remote pilot licence) for business use or as part of your job can be fined up to $11,100.