Flying West Coffee Roasters making a name down south

THE Noosa brand name is hitting home down south in a new way - through coffee.

As the number of our unique coffee roasting companies grows, Brisbane and southern capitals are taking notice as they look for something new and original.

Doonan's Flying West Coffee Roasters has only been operating for nine months, but already it is winning interstate customers, and competing with the likes of other major Noosa brands like Clandestino, Noosa Cove, First Batch and Noosa Black.

Flying West owner Ben West is no stranger to the business; he "grew up” from age three at Eumundi Markets where his parents ran various stalls before starting up one, then two, coffee outlets there.

"We used Pioneer Coffee, but had our own Rainforest blend, which won awards,” Ben said.

"I purchased the business from my parents in 2004; we're still trading Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"The product was good, but I thought I could make it better by having a say in flavours, tweaking them.”

The 37-year-old's approach to business development of customers and clients has been slow and steady.

"We like simple, positive conversations; word-of-mouth is the most powerful [method],” he said

"We have a strong presence in the Noosaville area, Yandina, Coolum - we've yet to get to the southern end, and we have a couple of good strong accounts in NSW, Brisbane.

"It's one cafe at a time.”

Ben said there's a sense of a collective Noosa brand for coffee, given the quality around the region and the serious approach discerning Noosa coffee drinkers take.

"Yes, being close to Noosa and Noosa roaster, the name does carry weight. Major cities are very competitive and look for something unique,” he said.

"People are moving away from the more commercial brands - the same as with craft beers - we're different to the Lazazzas and Merlos, as once you taste high-quality coffee, it's hard to go back.”

For Ben, staff friendliness and service is a big key.

As for the future, Ben says steady as she goes "and we will likely open one night a week as a high-quality destination for dinner” soon.

"We're very focused on Doonan to see it succeed.”