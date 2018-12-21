FM's good rap for Christmas prizes and top awards

BIG GONG: The Barry Charles Annual Award goes to Mary-Rose Lang for her didication Noosa FM 101.3.

NOOSA Community Radio 101.3 has a simple Christmas message from president Sibylle Reisch.

May your Tuesday be very merry and stay tuned to Noosa FM 101.3 next year.

"Season's greetings to all our listeners, volunteers, members, sponsors and community subscribers and a sincere thank you for your support in 2018,” Sibylle said.

"We have big plans ahead.”

The volunteer-based radio station has also announced its Noosa FM Christmas Dance Party & Awards Night recipients. The Barry Charles Annual Award goes to Mary-Rose Lang for her devoted service to the station.

The Long-time Service Award was presented to Rob Reybroak (aka DJ Riding Pants) for his 18 years as a presenter and his generous donation of the sale of his life-long CD collection to the station.

Sibylle said the station's Christmas hamper raffle was a fabulous success and "congratulations to all winners” and thanks to "all sponsors for their fabulous donations”.

First prize (Noosa FM Christmas hamper): Jeffna of Noosa Heads. Second prize ($100 voucher Eumundi Meats): Lily of Lake Corroibah. Third prize ($50 voucher Noosa Fish Providors): Des of Tewantin.