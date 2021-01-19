Menu
Crime

FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

by Grace Mason
19th Jan 2021 11:36 AM
A MAN is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning over the attempted murder of a woman in Aurukun.

Police were called to a residence in the Cape York community about 9pm on Monday night following reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

A police spokesman said officers arrived to find a man allegedly attacking a woman known to him and deployed a taser before he was taken into custody.

Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE


The 51-year-old woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder offence and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive instrument.

He has been refused police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court.

Originally published as FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

